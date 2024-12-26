Shaping wellness through innovation

BENGALURU: The impact Covid-19 left on our lives is undeniable. If there’s one thing the pandemic taught us, it’s that ‘immunity is key.’ Immunity was – and still is – the secret to withstanding unknown viruses.
But taking a look back at 2024, the spotlight has moved from immunity to gut health, personalised diets, mental well-being, the role of AI in healthcare, and the rising prominence of alternative medicine. Let’s see what the experts have to say about this.
Gut health
Dr Naveen Polavarapu, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist, Liver Specialist & Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopist & Endosonologist, Yashoda Hospitals
In 2024, the growing shift from focusing primarily on immunity to emphasising gut health can be attributed to several key factors. Advances in microbiome research has revealed the profound connection between gut health and overall wellness, showing that the gut influences everything from immune function to mental health. As scientists uncover more about the gut’s role in regulating inflammation, metabolism, and even mood, the need to prioritise gut health has become more evident.
Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as autoimmune diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, and mental health challenges has further propelled this shift. Experts now recognise that a balanced gut microbiome can enhance immune responses, protect against infections, and help manage inflammation, making it a cornerstone for long-term health. The recognition of the gut-brain axis, which links gut health to cognitive and emotional well-being, has also played a significant role in this transition.
As more people adopt probiotic-rich diets, prebiotic foods, and gut-healing strategies, experts anticipate that prioritising gut health will have lasting impacts, not only boosting immunity but also fostering better mental health, longevity, and resilience against disease. This evolving focus is expected to shape public health strategies and personal wellness approaches in the coming years.
Mental well-being
Dr Goutami Madiraju, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, Renova Century Hospitals
In 2024, there has been a noticeable trend in therapies such as ice bath therapy and others. This is because, in the post-Covid period, there has been a surge in both mental health problems and awareness surrounding mental well-being. The pandemic brought with it social confinement, social distancing, remote work, and added work-related stress, which have all contributed to an increase in psychological and physical issues, as well as post-Covid complications.
These therapies, for instance, colour therapy or chromo therapy may help temporarily in case of depression, stress, and medical illnesses like hypertension. Research shows that cold water immersion or cryotherapy may help increase endorphin levels and norepinephrine levels and decrease cortical (stress hormone) levels, which may enhance overall health. As a result, people are increasingly turning to supportive therapies alongside their regular medical treatments, seeking holistic approaches to improve their overall health and well-being.
AI in healthcare
Dr Venugopal Pareek, Sr Consultant GI Laparoscopic, Bariatric Surgeon & Robotic Surgeon, CARE Hospitals
AI technology in healthcare took centre stage in 2024, driving advancements that revolutionised diagnostic practices. AI-powered tools became indispensable for detecting diseases with unprecedented speed and accuracy, capturing the attention of experts worldwide. Key innovations included AI-driven imaging systems, which significantly improved the early detection of conditions like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders.
These tools analyse medical scans with precision, often identifying abnormalities that could be missed by the human eye. Another standout was the integration of wearable devices equipped with AI. These gadgets monitored vital signs in real time, flagging irregularities and enabling proactive management of chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension. Predictive analytics, powered by machine learning, further transformed diagnostics by analysing vast datasets to identify risk factors and potential health issues before symptoms appeared.
AI also personalised healthcare by tailoring treatment plans based on genetic profiles, lifestyle, and medical history, improving outcomes and reducing trial-and-error in care. Additionally, virtual health assistants and AI-powered chatbots enhanced patient engagement by providing instant support and reliable health information. By making healthcare more efficient, accessible, and patient-focused, AI in 2024 marked a critical leap forward, reshaping practices and paving the way for a more proactive and personalised future in medicine.
Diet and nutrition
Dr H Guru Prasad, Associate Clinical Director and Head of Department, CARE Hospitals
In 2024, dietary choices took a personalised turn, with the Mediterranean or Atlantic, and other tailored diets gaining widespread popularity. These diets emphasise nutrient-rich, whole foods like fresh vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, such as olive oil and fish. Their appeal lies in their scientific backing, demonstrating benefits in improving heart health, reducing inflammation, and lowering the risk of chronic diseases.
The Atlantic diet, with its focus on seafood and legumes, particularly resonated in regions where sustainable, local eating is valued. Fermented foods like ghee and kanji also experienced a resurgence, celebrated for their role in enhancing gut health. These traditional staples are rich in probiotics, which improve digestion, strengthen immunity, and contribute to overall well-being. Ghee, long revered in Ayurvedic practices, is also recognised for its nutrient density and anti-inflammatory properties.
Similarly, kanji, a simple rice-based dish, is gaining attention for its affordability and ability to support a balanced gut microbiome. The rise of these dietary trends reflects a shift toward embracing traditional wisdom while integrating modern nutritional insights. By focusing on personalised and culturally relevant eating habits, people are moving toward a more holistic approach to health and wellness.