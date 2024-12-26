Shaping wellness through innovation

BENGALURU: The impact Covid-19 left on our lives is undeniable. If there’s one thing the pandemic taught us, it’s that ‘immunity is key.’ Immunity was – and still is – the secret to withstanding unknown viruses.

But taking a look back at 2024, the spotlight has moved from immunity to gut health, personalised diets, mental well-being, the role of AI in healthcare, and the rising prominence of alternative medicine. Let’s see what the experts have to say about this.

Gut health

Dr Naveen Polavarapu, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist, Liver Specialist & Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopist & Endosonologist, Yashoda Hospitals

In 2024, the growing shift from focusing primarily on immunity to emphasising gut health can be attributed to several key factors. Advances in microbiome research has revealed the profound connection between gut health and overall wellness, showing that the gut influences everything from immune function to mental health. As scientists uncover more about the gut’s role in regulating inflammation, metabolism, and even mood, the need to prioritise gut health has become more evident.

Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as autoimmune diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, and mental health challenges has further propelled this shift. Experts now recognise that a balanced gut microbiome can enhance immune responses, protect against infections, and help manage inflammation, making it a cornerstone for long-term health. The recognition of the gut-brain axis, which links gut health to cognitive and emotional well-being, has also played a significant role in this transition.

As more people adopt probiotic-rich diets, prebiotic foods, and gut-healing strategies, experts anticipate that prioritising gut health will have lasting impacts, not only boosting immunity but also fostering better mental health, longevity, and resilience against disease. This evolving focus is expected to shape public health strategies and personal wellness approaches in the coming years.