Year of upheavals, disparities

Karnataka’s education system has undergone significant changes this year, with new policies aimed at addressing the rigidity in the system to make it more flexible and student-friendly. However, some of these reforms have sparked public debate, as the state grapples with their real education implications.

From revamping examination formats to reverting UG programme duration and revising school textbooks, the state’s attempts at reform have led to questions about their effectiveness and consequences on the educational ecosystem.

The introduction of thrice-yearly board examinations for Class 10 and 2nd PU stands out as a bold move to enable students to continue education without any hurdle or loss of an academic year. It also intends to reduce academic pressure. By allowing students to pick their best scores across three attempts, the policy aims to cater to varied learning paces and test-taking abilities.

However, this seemingly progressive step risks overemphasising examination performance at the expense of holistic education and critical thinking. Frequent examinations could also strain resources and burden teachers, while inadvertently fostering complacency among students who might rely on multiple attempts instead of aiming for excellence.

This may push students to a casual approach to education, saying, ‘If not now, next time’. Striking a balance between alleviating stress and maintaining academic rigour and standard remains a critical challenge.

In higher education, the decision to revert undergraduate programmes from a four-year course to the earlier three-year format marks another significant shift. This move, designed to enhance accessibility for economically disadvantaged and rural students, underscores the state’s commitment to inclusivity and specialised knowledge degree without strings attached.

Yet, a section of people expressed concerns about the logistical hurdles for institutions that have already aligned with the four-year structure under the National Education Policy -2020 (NEP). The sudden transition disrupts academic planning, curriculum design, and resource allocation, potentially compromising education quality during the transition period. Moreover, the shift could also limit some students’ aspirations for international education as the four-year model aligns better with global standards, offering smoother pathways for postgraduate opportunities abroad.

A dual approach — offering both three-year and four-year options — could better serve Karnataka’s diverse student population and the demands of the global academic landscape.