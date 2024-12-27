Bengaluru: E-khata can be applied online now

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) revenue division has asked property owners in its limits to give a set of documents to get e-khatas.

The civic agency has launched a service to issue e-khatas to property owners.

Recently, the division announced that 67,000 applications had been received for e-khata in eight zones of the palike. Of them, 61,000 had been cleared.

BBMP’s e-khata service can be availed online by property owners. They may log on to https://bbmpeaasthi.karnataka.gov.in. and get e-khata. “Your e-khata is online and can be accessed easily by searching the draft e-khata in the ward-wise list,” said a palike official.

He said that only in case of incomplete information or mismatch of records, cases will be forwarded to respective assistant revenue officers (AROs) for clearance.

Property owners can watch videos on the process to be followed while filing applications for e-khata on YouTube, which are in English and Kannada, or call e-khata helpline No: 94806 83695

Documents for e-khata

Aadhaar card

Property tax ID (from PT system)

Sale/registered deed number (fetched electronically from sub-registrars’ offices)

10-digit ID of BESCOM connection (optional for vacant plots)

Property photo