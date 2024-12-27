Make permits must for e-autos: Unions

BENGALURU: While the transport department has exempted electric autos and those running on alternative fuels like methanol and ethanol from requiring permits, auto drivers and unions have demanded that they should be allowed to ply only with permits. They claim that electric autos operating on Bengaluru roads without a permit is cutting into their revenue.

The state transport department in July increased the permits from 1.55 lakh to 2.55 lakh for the next five years. However, in the absence of permits for e-autos, hundreds are getting on road every day, thus increasing congestion in the city, unions rued.

They alleged that while the permit charge is Rs 750, the process involved in getting one, such as the middlemen fee, greasing the hands of officials, all add up to about Rs 40,000.

Speaking to TNIE, general secretary of Auto Rickshaw Driver’s Union (ARDU) said “Currently, there are no permit regulations for e-autos. As a result, anyone can buy an electric auto and start operating. It’s not just individuals but companies are purchasing e-autos in bulk and deploying them by hiring people.”

Echoing similar sentiments, M Manjunath, president of the Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union said there is no level playing field as traditional autos have to follow the rules and get a permit, while e-autos do not need anything at all.