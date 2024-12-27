No BBMP polls: Rule of law has gone down the drain

BENGALURU: Looking back over the last year, what comes to mind most strongly is the collapse of the six-storey under-construction building in Babusab Palya, near Hennur, killing nine workers. The building had blatantly violated several bylaws. It seems to denote the complete collapse of accountability on the part of the BBMP to curb violations.

Several circulars were subsequently issued on the responsibility of various officials to undertake demolitions of buildings violating bylaws. Still, except for one or two that were demolished symbolically, most illegal buildings continue to thrive.

There was also flooding in several parts of Bengaluru after the rain, including at Kendriya Vihar Apartments in Yelahanka and Sai Baba Layout in Horamavu, which has been flooding repeatedly for several years now. The Palike had to deploy tractors to evacuate residents.

There was also an episode of illegal road construction and encroachment by a law-maker himself over a lake-bed, its buffer zone and raja kaluve, flooding a whole neighbourhood. What this flooding seems to signify is the complete washing away of the rule of law in the BBMP. There were also myriad stories of uncontrolled illegal drilling of borewells without permission.

Repeated orders of the Karnataka High Court to establish local processing centres for wet waste in all wards continue to languish. But a person in authority himself has termed the garbage authorities in Bengaluru “a mafia”, almost expressing helplessness in the government to control it.

It has also been claimed by the government that only waste-to-energy projects with investments of up to Rs 2,000 crore can be sustained. In addition, Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for a sky deck, which could have been used to give each one of the 3 million households in Bengaluru a compost bin, available at Rs 1,500 each, and solve the garbage crisis at source. The chief engineer in charge of BBMP’s garbage has himself said, “Citizens must now segregate and process their waste… even in individual homes, as there is nothing more we can do”.

But it seems, the costlier the projects are, the better they are. The BWSSB hopes to solve the water crisis of Bengaluru by bringing water through the Cauvery Stage V at an investment of around Rs 4,336 crore, which aims to boost water access benefitting 110 BBMP villages.