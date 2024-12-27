Two-year-old girl critically injured after Pitbull attack in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A two-year-old girl was critically injured after being attacked by a Pitbull at Subbannapalya on ITC Road in Banaswadi police station limits on Monday evening. The girl, Anushka Dhamal, was with her mother when the neighbour’s dog attacked her, severely biting her shoulder. The girl’s mother is said to have struggled to save her daughter by pushing away the dog.

The girl’s father Nabraj Dhamal, a resident of Venkateshwara Layout in Subbannapalya, filed a complaint against the dog’s owner the next day. Nabraj’s family moved to the city from Nepal just two months back. Nabraj and his wife work in a nearby hotel and were staying in a rented house with Anushka.

As the dog owner did not look after the treatment expenses, Nabraj filed a police complaint. The accused also has a Rottweiler and two other dogs.”The girl is said to be out of danger. She is still under treatment. The dog owner has been summoned for questioning,” said an officer.

A case of negligent conduct with respect to animals (BNS 291) has been registered against the dog owner. Further investigations are on.