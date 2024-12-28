BBMP completes Yerappanahalli Lake rejuvenation to prevent upstream flooding

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) lake division has completed the rejuvenation of Yerappanahalli Lake in North Bengaluru, aiming to mitigate floods in upstream areas of the Hebbal-Nagawara water network during heavy rains.

Under the ‘Shubra Bengaluru’ initiative, the Karnataka government had allocated a grant of Rs 4.05 crore in 2021-22 for the development of the lake. Rejuvenation work began in 2022 and included silt removal, fencing, inlet improvements, shoreline protection, construction of cross-over bridge by replacing pipe culverts near weir, pathway improvements, water body fence, roadside catch drain, existing drain improvement to impound stormwater and mitigate floods, erection of entrance gates and installation of display boards.

Vijaykumar Haridas, chief engineer of lakes, BBMP stated that the initiative collectively aims to restore and maintain the ecological health of Yerappanahalli Lake, while providing a sustainable and accessible urban water body for the community. The 16.34-acre lake, which features two islands and a sedimentation pond, has suffered sewage inflows and inadequate culvert designs, leading to severe upstream flooding.

“We had also planned to increase the capacity of the lake, improve water quality, enhance inlet structures and eventually minimise floods in upstream areas that fall under the Hebbal-Nagawara network that links Pennar River,” said Haridas.

Yerappanahalli Lake was transferred from the Bengaluru Zilla Panchayat to BBMP in 2020. VIMOS Technocrats Pvt Ltd was hired as a technical consultant partner for the rejuvenation of the lake. Managing director, Younus Parvez noted that the lake, with a 3.20 sq km catchment area, had struggled with sewage contamination and reduced storage capacity, contributing to frequent flooding. “We created a Detailed Project Report and helped BBMP in the rejuvenation works,” he added.