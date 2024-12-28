Bengaluru nature lovers planting saplings to attract butterflies

BENGALURU: Butterflies are no longer just a childhood fascination--they’ve captured the hearts of adults too. To restore balance to these delicate flagship species, and increase the number of butterflies, people are planting saplings that act as host plants, providing butterflies with spaces to rest and breed.

Lepidopterists note a rise not only in butterfly species but also in the diversity of host plants within cities like Bengaluru.

Renowned butterfly expert, Krushnamegh Kunte from National Centre for Biological Sciences, told TNIE that the sighting of new butterfly species is increasing in forest and urban areas, especially Bengaluru. In the last 2-3 years, four new species have been recorded in the Western Ghats. While weather influences butterfly populations, Kunte emphasised that long-term trends require further study.

He was speaking during the launch of the book, ‘Butterflies of India- A Checklist of Kannada Names’. While the first draft of the book was released in September, the final version was released on December 23. The book documents 246 butterfly species with their names in Kannada.

Kunte explained that the Kannada names are not just translations, but were derived from the Kannada language, reflecting species and their habitats. The book was put together by Indian Foundation for Butterfly Trust, with inputs from NCBS and other experts.

While applauding butterfly enthusiasts for creating and preserving habitats, Kunte cautioned against shrinking green spaces and urged the government to protect these habitats and plant endemic species.

Lepidopterists stated that in Bengaluru, old species which once disappeared along with new species like Orange-tailed Awl, Little Tiger Pierrot, Alida Angle and the Yamfly have made their appearances.