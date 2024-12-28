Bengaluru's 2024 food scene thrives with creativity, regional flavours, sustainability

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s food and beverage scene in 2024 reflected a vibrant fusion of creativity, innovation, and nostalgia, setting the stage for diverse culinary trends.
From Italian cuisine and smash burgers to plant-based fare and intimate speakeasies, the city offered an unmatched variety. While evergreen favourites like biryani, dosae, and pizzas continued to captivate palates, Japanese cuisine made a remarkable comeback, adding depth to the city’s dining landscape.
Experiences like Omakase dining, wood-fired cooking, visiting chef pop- ups, and international bar takeovers further elevated Bengaluru’s reputation as a gastronomic powerhouse.
Nostalgia Meets Innovation
Rahul Lunawat, co-founder of Phurr, encapsulates the year as one of ‘culinary innovation blending creativity with familiarity’. At Phurr, traditional favourites like kofta were elevated with a Banarsi pukthan curry, while naan took on a Middle Eastern twist with zatar seasoning. Even desserts like rasgulla were reimagined as feni nest, resonating with diners seeking fresh takes on classics.
This harmony of tradition and innovation resonated across the city. S Prasanna Kumar, co- founder of BLR Brewing Co., highlighted a growing appreciation for Karnataka’s heritage cuisine. “Our patrons, ranging from locals to corporate expats, embraced dishes like Mangalore goli bajji, Madurai pepper mutton, and sabbakki vada, reflecting a shift towards exploring regional flavours over typical beer pairings,” he shared.
Snacking Goes Regional
Bengaluru diners rediscovered their roots as local and authentic cuisines gained prominence. Bharat Kaushik, director and CEO of Adukale, spotlighted the growing love for regional snacks. “Products like kodubale, nippattu, and Congress kadlekayi highlight the trend of ‘regional is the new cool’,” he remarked. Quick commerce also reshaped the snacking experience, with rapid delivery services meeting consumer demands for instant gratification.
Hyper-Local and Sustainable Dining
Sustainability became a cornerstone of Bengaluru’s dining scene. Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway partnered with local farmers to create dishes like farm-fresh vegetable medleys, blending sustainability with storytelling. “Guests valued the connection to the land, enriching their dining experience,” noted Raj Kadamuturu, director of food & beverage. Vegan and organic options like coconut and jackfruit curry, jaggery-spiced coffee and quinoa bowls further showcased the balance of flavour and wellness.
Small is Big, but So is Grandeur
AD Singh, founder of Olive Group of Restaurants, pointed out Bengaluru’s balanced embrace of both intimate and grand culinary ventures. “The rise of cosy spots like Naru Noodle Bar, Bar Spirit Forward and Wine in Progress, alongside large-scale establishments like Bastian and sprawling microbreweries, showcases the city’s dynamic dining landscape,” he remarked. This duality extended to experiential dining. Niharika Raval, co-founder of Muro, observed how secret cocktail menus and breakfast innovations like Khao Man Gai and crab omelettes captured the city’s adventurous palate. “We designed our menu to appeal to curious diners, with unique combinations and hidden gems like our crowd-favourite cocktails and vibrant Asian breakfasts,” she said.
Personalisation Takes Centre Stage
Jatinder Pal Singh, director of food & beverage at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center, highlighted the growing emphasis on personalisation. “In 2024, we observed a demand for tailored experiences where guests sought unique and memorable interactions,” he noted. This trend pushed the industry to innovate with hyper-personalised dining options and smart technology for reservations and marketing, paving the way for an enhanced customer journey.
The Spirit of Agave and Craft Cocktails
In 2024, agave spirits had their moment in the sun. Kimberly Pereira, chief operating officer of Maya Pistola Agavepura, shared that their agave offerings gained popularity both in India and internationally. “Our Joven and Reposado variants have been well-received in cocktails, while Añejo has emerged as a preferred premium sipping choice,” she said. “Education has been key to enabling both consumers and bartenders to appreciate the craft and storytelling behind agave spirits,” Pereira added. Cocktail culture thrived, with tequila and gin-based concoctions leading the charge. Zero-ABV and low-sugar options also gained momentum, reflecting the global trend of mindful drinking.