Bengaluru's 2024 food scene thrives with creativity, regional flavours, sustainability

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s food and beverage scene in 2024 reflected a vibrant fusion of creativity, innovation, and nostalgia, setting the stage for diverse culinary trends.

From Italian cuisine and smash burgers to plant-based fare and intimate speakeasies, the city offered an unmatched variety. While evergreen favourites like biryani, dosae, and pizzas continued to captivate palates, Japanese cuisine made a remarkable comeback, adding depth to the city’s dining landscape.

Experiences like Omakase dining, wood-fired cooking, visiting chef pop- ups, and international bar takeovers further elevated Bengaluru’s reputation as a gastronomic powerhouse.

Nostalgia Meets Innovation

Rahul Lunawat, co-founder of Phurr, encapsulates the year as one of ‘culinary innovation blending creativity with familiarity’. At Phurr, traditional favourites like kofta were elevated with a Banarsi pukthan curry, while naan took on a Middle Eastern twist with zatar seasoning. Even desserts like rasgulla were reimagined as feni nest, resonating with diners seeking fresh takes on classics.

This harmony of tradition and innovation resonated across the city. S Prasanna Kumar, co- founder of BLR Brewing Co., highlighted a growing appreciation for Karnataka’s heritage cuisine. “Our patrons, ranging from locals to corporate expats, embraced dishes like Mangalore goli bajji, Madurai pepper mutton, and sabbakki vada, reflecting a shift towards exploring regional flavours over typical beer pairings,” he shared.