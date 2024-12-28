MG Road Metro station closed on December 31 night

Public celebrations for the new year are allowed only with government permission, and events can be held only until 1 am. Except for the flyover to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), all other flyovers in Bengaluru City, will be shut post 11 pm on Tuesday and will open only at 6 am on the next day (January 1, 2025).

Dayananda asserted that two-wheelers are prohibited from 10 pm on December 31 till January 1, 6 am on the next day on the KIA Road.

A total of 11,830 police personnel including the law and order, traffic, home guards along with civil defence personnel, will be pressed on duty to ensure the celebrations go off without any untoward incident, said an official release issued by the police commissioner office.

Also, major locations will be inspected using sniffer dogs and 16 anti- sabotage check teams. One- way pedestrian access on Brigade Road will also be made. A total of 817 CCTVs, 63 watch towers, 114 women safety islands, 48 police kiosks and 54 health centres will be in place across all the eight police divisions in Bengaluru city. The police will also use the services of the towing vehicles to tow vehicles parked in no- parking zones, the release said.

“Drone cameras will also be in place. Along with the 11,830 city police personnel, 89 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 23 platoons of City Armed Reserve (CAR) will be deployed. In connection with the new year celebrations, around 70 drug peddlers including three foreign nationals were recently arrested and drugs worth about Rs 25 crores were seized,” Dayananada said.