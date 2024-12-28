Syed Kirmani’s autobiography to unveil untold stories of his cricketing journey

Five years in the making, putting the autobiography together has been a long process for Kirmani and his co-authors Debashish Sengupta and Dakshesh Pathak. After a long time spent planning, the final push to publish came from his old friends and former teammates. He says, “I made up my mind nearly five to six years ago and I was noting things down. Eventually, my ’83 group colleagues said, ‘Yaar tum khaali bol rahe ho, kab aa rahi hain kitab?’ (You’ve only been saying things, when is the book actually coming out?), and now the day is almost here!’’

The book promises to cover pretty much everything fans might have wondered about the cricketer – from his boyhood days spent playing gully cricket to his international cricketing days and beyond. Recalling his early days of playing cricket in Bengaluru’s bylanes, he shares, “I grew up playing cricket in the gulleys of Jayamahal Extension. I would block a cork ball standing behind three bamboo sticks – two bricks were my first cricket gloves.”

Apart from nostalgic memories, Kirmani says that he has not shied away from addressing difficult moments, “One such moment was when I was dropped like a hot brick right after my debut. That was way back in 1979 when the Indian team was selected to go to England for the Second World Cup in 1979 – that was the biggest shock of my life,” he says. Speaking about the title’s allusion to difficulties he faced after his international career ended in 1986, Kirmani says, “People will start wondering – what does he mean by ‘stumped’? See, I was stumping everybody on the field, and after my international cricketing career, I was being ‘stumped’.”

According to Kirmani, one thing fans can expect from the book is the unexpected. “There are quite a few surprises in the book where the reaction from fans will be ‘Oh my God, is this what happened?’” he laughs.