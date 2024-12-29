Accused’s plea to discard mentally-ill victim’s evidence rejected

The court observed that considering quashing of the proceedings would become a travesty of law as the petitioner has indulged in sexual perversion beyond the bounds of maturity and sanity.

The behaviour of the petitioner cannot but be described to be a paraphiliac, albeit, prima facie. It is not understandable as to how the petitioner seeks quashing of the proceedings basing his foundation on the score of stray answers of a mentally ill child in her cross-examination, the court said.

According to the complaint, on December 10, 2023, the girl was playing in front of the house at 3.15 pm. After around 30 minutes, her mother noticed that her daughter was missing.

The woman went in search of her daughter and saw the latter coming out of the house of the petitioner holding her shirt and pant in her hand.

When the mother enquired with her daughter, she was informed that the petitioner on the pretext of giving her sugarcane had taken her to the bathroom of his house and committed sexual assault on her.

The woman did not immediately complain as she was apprehensive of her reputation or her daughter’s reputation being damaged. But, when the daughter went on repeatedly complaining of experiencing pain in in her private parts, the complainant registered the crime on December 21, 2023.