Elaborate security measures in Bengaluru for new year celebrations

BENGALURU: To avoid stampede at the MG Road Metro Station after New Year celebrations, the city police in coordination with BMRCL officials, have decided to close the station for boarding on Tuesday night. Passengers will only be allowed to alight at the station, while those wishing to board must use either Cubbon Park or Trinity Metro stations.

Speaking to the media about security arrangements for New Year’s eve, City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said public celebrations will be permitted only with prior government approval, and events can be held only until 1 am. All flyovers, except the one leading to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), will be shut after 11 pm on Tuesday and will reopen at 6 am on Wednesday. On KIA Road, two-wheelers are prohibited from 10 pm on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday.

A total of 11,830 police personnel, including both law enforcement, traffic police, home guards, and civil defence staff, will be deputed to maintain order and prevent untoward incidents during the celebrations. Major locations will be inspected with the help of sniffer dogs and 16 anti-sabotage check teams. Additionally, 817 CCTV cameras, 63 watch towers, 114 women safety island, 48 police kiosks and 54 health centres will be operational across all eight divisions. Besides, towing vehicles will be used to tow away vehicles parked in no-parking zones.

“Drone cameras will monitor key locations, while 89 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons and 23 City Armed Reserve (CAR) platoons will be deployed. On the other hand, 70 drug peddlers including three foreign nationals have been arrested and drugs worth about Rs 25 crore have been seized,” Dayananada said.

Special women’s safety zones staffed with women police officers have been established at key locations. Police kiosks will provide assistance for issues such as missing children, theft complaints or emergencies. Vehicular traffic on Brigade Road will be restricted, allowing one-way pedestrian entry through door frame metal detectors at designated locations.