Four arrested in Gujarat for stealing bank data and transferring Rs 12.5 crore using fake forms

BENGALURU: The East CEN police have arrested four people from Gujarat, including the relationship manager of a private bank there, for cheating a payment company by stealing the accounts data and transferring Rs 12.5 crore using fake Corporate Internet Banking (CIB) forms.

The accused have been identified as Vaibhav, the relationship manager; Sailesh, an employee at the bank, and Neha and Shubham, mule account holders. All are from Rajkot in Gujarat.

The police said the case was registered based on a complaint filed by the director of a payment application whose nodal and current bank accounts were linked to a private bank located in Indiranagar, from where Rs 12.5 crore were transferred illegally.

During investigation, the police found that the relationship manager had stolen account details and changed the registered mobile number and email ID. Using fake CIB forms, he and his associates transferred the money to 17 bank accounts in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The police recovered Rs 1.28 crore in cash as well as freezed Rs 5 lakh in bank accounts.