traffic advisory

BENGALURU: The city traffic police announced traffic restrictions and parking bans in the Central Business District (CBD) to ensure smooth conduct of New Year celebrations. Movement of vehicle will be prohibited and parking will be banned on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, St Mark’s Road, Rest House Road and Residency Road during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Entry to these roads will be restricted to police and essential service vehicles from 8 pm on Tuesday to 2 am on Wednesday. Parking restrictions will be in place from 4 pm on Tuesday till 3 am on Wednesday.

Additionally, only unidirectional movement will be permitted for visitors on these roads.

To facilitate public transport, authorities have held discussions with taxi aggregators to ensure services from areas expected to witness large gatherings. Surge in prices will also invite trouble for the taxi aggregators.