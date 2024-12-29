Vajpayee, sarva sparshi who touched everyone’s hearts, says Balbir Punj

BENGALURU: In 2001, during a flight journey, the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee insisted on sharing a task that few would expect from a leader of his stature. As journalist-turned-politician Balbir Punj, who was travelling with him, offered to handle the luggage, Vajpayee stopped him and said, “Work should be divided one time you carry and the next time I will.”

A photograph from that moment, which later made its way into every newspaper and magazine, shows Vajpayee, India’s tallest leader at the time, carrying the luggage while Punj, former Rajya Sabha MP followed behind.

Recalling this incident during the 7th Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorial lecture organised by Thinkers Forum Karnataka to mark Vajpayee’s centenary here on Saturday, Punj said, “That image speaks volumes about his humility and simplicity. Despite his towering stature, he believed in equality even in the smallest actions.”

The lecture also took a political turn as Punj strongly criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his repeated attacks on Veer Savarkar. “Rahul abuses Savarkar, but wants to win Maharashtra. Voh kuch bhi bolta hai he speaks anything. That’s why Congress is where it is today,” Punj said.

He contrasted Gandhi’s statements with former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s recognition of Savarkar as a revolutionary figure. “She called Savarkar a great figure of contemporary India, while Rahul Gandhi has turned the Congress into a mouthpiece for communist ideologies,” Punj remarked, pointing to the party’s ideological drift.

Punj, who described himself as “nothing special but one of Vajpayee’s admirers,” shared how his first extended interaction with the leader during a 40-day journalistic assignment left a lasting impact. “He made me feel positive and welcomed. His personality was never intimidating, even though he was already a towering leader,” Punj said.

Born on December 25, 1924, Vajpayee shared a lifelong bond with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which was founded a year later. Punj highlighted this connection, adding that it remained unbroken until Vajpayee’s passing in 2018. Reflecting on the loss, he said, “India lost its most powerful voice, BJP its most credible face, and the world a champion of human rights.”