Bejewelled in history

BENGALURU: From the viral emerald and diamond necklace she donned for Anant Ambani’s wedding to sporting Shah Jahan’s jewels as a bajuband and wearing a pair of jhumkas owned by the Nizam of Hyderabad, Nita Ambani’s love for luxurious jewellery with a touch of history is well documented. While visiting the city recently, she dropped by Bengaluru’s historic jewellers, C Krishniah Chetty and Sons, Main Guard Cross Road to get a look at their prolific collection of jewellery.

“As someone who appreciates legacy and fine craftsmanship, Mrs Ambani was particularly intrigued by the ‘Estate’ collection, which features authentic pieces over 50 to 100 years old, many of which have been reclaimed from auctions around the world,” said Chaitanya V Cotha, the executive director of the store, who oversaw her visit. “The store itself was thoughtfully arranged to highlight the brand’s rich heritage, including its illustrious history of serving 21 royal families across six generations. A traditional South Indian meal was curated specially for Mrs Ambani, which she thoroughly enjoyed,” he continued.

Sharing the family’s long-standing connection with the Ambanis, Cotha said, “Kokila Ambani, has been a loyal patron for years, turning to the brand for its creations, including one piece that took six months to craft. Now, Nita Ambani too has sought the experience.” Towards the end of her visit, Ambani signed a jewel-encrusted painting made by Cotha’s mother, Triveni Vinod.