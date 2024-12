BENGALURU: As the New Year approaches, cyber criminals have started targeting party-goers with malicious WhatsApp messages, offering fraudulent deals on party venues, hotels and clothes. The messages often contain APK (Android Package Kit) files, which can install malware on the victims’ devices, granting criminals access to personal and financial information.

APK file fraud involves hackers sending links via WhatsApp, SMS, or email. Once the victim downloads and installs these files, cyber criminals can access devices to steal data, including banking details. Earlier, in APK link cases, fraudsters used to send messages to individuals asking them to update their KYC to prevent bank accounts from being blocked, offer reward points and even send links asking customers to update the bank apps installed in their mobile phones. In 2023, 1,334 OTP, KYC and APK link fraud cases were reported while in 2024 till November, 893 cases were reported.

Chandragupta, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), warned citizens about the growing threat of APK file fraud. “Such frauds can take various forms. To stay protected, people should avoid clicking on unsolicited messages and rely only on genuine applications,” he said.

The senior officer further added that individuals should verify the authenticity of messages before engaging with them. “Stick to official platforms for booking events, hotels, or making purchases, and install applications only from trusted sources,” he added.

Another senior officer, who handles cyber crime cases, said fraudsters lure victims with personalised offers such as exclusive New Year discounts or VIP access to high-profile parties. Fraudsters take advantage of the festival season to dupe individuals, sending ‘best’ and ‘cheap’ offer messages.

Fraudsters can also send deceptive messages in the form of customised greeting cards in the victims’ name to friends, which may contain an APK file.

TAKE NOTE

Only download apps from trusted sources like Google Play Store

Avoid clicking on suspicious links, especially from unknown senders

Avoid granting unnecessary permissions to applications

Use mobile security software to scan APKs before installation