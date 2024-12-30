Fresh beginnings

BENGALURU: As we say goodbye to 2024 and welcome 2025, this is a time for reflection as much as preparation. It’s a time to pause, take stock of the year gone by, and nurture intentions for the months ahead. For many, calendars and journals are more than functional tools-they’re windows into self-expression and gateways to mindfulness. This year, artists and creators are blending creativity with purpose, offering uniquely-themed calendars and journals that inspire us to celebrate the small joys of life, reconnect with heritage, and embrace personal growth.

For artist Diya Rajan, her 2025 calendar is much more than a collection of dates. Titled Finding a Home, the calendar features 12 original illustrations, each with a tiny house hidden in its vibrant surroundings. Except for Jan, each month features a tiny house hidden in the illustration. The house is surrounded by larger elements like trees or tall grass, symbolising that home isn’t just a physical space; it’s a feeling,” Rajan shares.

Inspired by her mother’s encouragement of her artistic journey, Rajan designed this calendar to explore the idea of home in all its forms – be it a person, purpose, or connection. At `1,499, the A3-sized calendar doubles as a set of 12 art prints, allowing users to preserve the artwork long after the year ends.

Architect and multidisciplinary artist Apoorva Lakshmi R channels her love for history and animation into two distinctive calendars. The Ancient Indian Iconography calendar pairs photographs of intricate heritage patterns with quotes from Christopher Alexander’s A Pattern Language. Meanwhile, the Studio Ghibli calendar celebrates the delicate pen-and-ink artistry inspired by the beloved Japanese studio.