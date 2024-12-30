Fresh beginnings

BENGALURU: As we say goodbye to 2024 and welcome 2025, this is a time for reflection as much as preparation. It’s a time to pause, take stock of the year gone by, and nurture intentions for the months ahead. For many, calendars and journals are more than functional tools-they’re windows into self-expression and gateways to mindfulness. This year, artists and creators are blending creativity with purpose, offering uniquely-themed calendars and journals that inspire us to celebrate the small joys of life, reconnect with heritage, and embrace personal growth.
For artist Diya Rajan, her 2025 calendar is much more than a collection of dates. Titled Finding a Home, the calendar features 12 original illustrations, each with a tiny house hidden in its vibrant surroundings. Except for Jan, each month features a tiny house hidden in the illustration. The house is surrounded by larger elements like trees or tall grass, symbolising that home isn’t just a physical space; it’s a feeling,” Rajan shares.
Inspired by her mother’s encouragement of her artistic journey, Rajan designed this calendar to explore the idea of home in all its forms – be it a person, purpose, or connection. At `1,499, the A3-sized calendar doubles as a set of 12 art prints, allowing users to preserve the artwork long after the year ends.
Architect and multidisciplinary artist Apoorva Lakshmi R channels her love for history and animation into two distinctive calendars. The Ancient Indian Iconography calendar pairs photographs of intricate heritage patterns with quotes from Christopher Alexander’s A Pattern Language. Meanwhile, the Studio Ghibli calendar celebrates the delicate pen-and-ink artistry inspired by the beloved Japanese studio.
“This series encapsulated my artistic identity, making it a perfect collectible for Ghibli fans like me. Each month features one artwork with a quote by Hayao Miyazaki, offering fans unique pieces in one purchase,” says Lakshmi R, also the owner of Yugen Design Studio. Apart from calendars, Lakshmi’s Studio Ghibli collections also includes A5 notebooks, starting at Rs 250, suitable for daily journaling.
Similar to Rajan and Lakshmi, Norzin Norbhu, a visual designer and founder of the B’luru art studio Nori Art, sees calendars and planners as a perfect medium for expressing personal growth and celebrating what matters most to them as an artist. This year, she’s created two themes: Hello from Around the World, which features the word “Hello” in 12 languages, each designed as a unique stamp and The Little Joys of Life, a floral calendar celebrating simple pleasures.
“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realised that true happiness comes from simple moments-like enjoying a cup of tea or seeing someone smile. Each of the 12 months in this calendar highlights one of those small joys, with a corresponding quotation,” Norbhu says. Beyond calendars, she also has a vibrant set of daily planners. “There are four different cover designs which offer a simpler, more flexible structure compared to my previous, more complex planners,” she shares.
The ART OF JOURNALING
Interpersonal coach Mitisha Dhaka believes journaling is a transformative practice. For her, it’s not just about organising thoughts but fostering self-awareness and emotional clarity. “Journaling allows us to slow down, reflect, and release pent-up emotions. It’s a safe space to connect with ourselves,” she says.
For beginners, she recommends starting small, with prompts like – ‘What am I feeling right now and why? What is one thing I’m grateful for today? What can I let go of to feel lighter?’ Techniques like stream-of-consciousness writing, where you write freely without worrying about structure, or incorporating doodles and colours can make the practice engaging. “The key is to approach it with curiosity and self-compassion,” she advises.