House owners in Byatarayanapura accuse developer of encroaching civic amenity site

BENGALURU: House owners at an upscale apartment complex in Byatarayanapura on Ballari Main Road are aggrieved over a move by the developer of an IT park adjacent to their building to build a compound wall which allegedly encroaches the civic amenity (CA) site earmarked here.

‘Renaissance Prospero’ apartment owners charge developer Gardencity Realty of partially demolishing their compound wall on Saturday without their consent and have now posted security staff 24x7 to safeguard their premises.

A total of 160 flats in ‘Renaissance Prospero’ built by Prospero Realty were handed over to the buyers by 2006. Its sister concern, Gardencity Realty, is building the IT Park.

Renaissance Prospero Residents Welfare Association president Prashanth Rai told The New Indian Express, “The CA site here was relinquished to the BDA in 2001. The Relinquishment Deed too has been done. No one has the right to build anything on it.”

“This is the third attempt by Gardencity Realty to build a compound wall for their Rs 1,200 crore IT Park encroaching on our space on survey numbers 18/2, 3, 4 and 5. We filed two complaints at the Amruthahalli police station in October and November this year when they attempted to do it. This time, they have gone ahead and demolished 40 metres out of our 90m wide wall before we stopped them,” Rai added.

House owner V Maruthi alleged that an attempt is being made to take over between 4,000-5,000 sqft of land by the builder. “There are multiple issues we are facing at the hands of the builder. For instance, we are residing here without an Occupancy Certificate obtained for the complex. Many amenities like club house, gym, swimming pool and so on promised to us have never been delivered,” he said.

Rai also pointed out that the stormwater drain has been diverted through the Park and open space available in the complex. “We have barricaded it so that kids and seniors do not fall into it accidentally. Space for leisure activity for the residents has been restricted because of this,” he explained.

The builder had managed to get a modified sanction plan from the BDA in 2018 for the project without the consent of the residents, the president pointed out.

Chief Operating Officer of Gardencity Reality, Ashish Bhasin, claimed that the wall was being built only on the land owned by it in the IT park. “We have built it in survey numbers 18/5,6 7 & 8 which is not the property of the apartment complex. A joint survey has been done with the residents recently. I will meet them on Tuesday and sort out the issue.”

The association has also filed two writ petitions against Gardencity Realty and its sister concerns as well as the BDA and the BBMP in the Karnataka High Court. The court has stated that the fate of any new construction being carried out there will depend on the final verdict.