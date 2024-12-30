My favourite books of the year

2024 was a fantastic bookish year for me. I completed two bucket list items: speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival in January and opening an antiquarian bookstore in Bengaluru in November. On the reading front, though I did not read as many books as I would have liked, I read some outstanding ones.

Of the many books on artificial intelligence that I read, Ray Kurzweil’s ‘The Singularity is Nearer’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Brave New Words’ were the most notable. However, I was particularly impressed by the graphic novels ‘Dream Machine’ by Appupen and ‘Artificial’ by Amy Kurzweil. Appupen’s story is about the advent of AI and its implications. Amy’s book, on the other hand, deals with whether we can communicate with the dead using AI.

Other graphic novels that I enjoyed were ‘Stories by Manto: A Graphic Narrative’ and Yuval Harari’s three-part ‘Sapiens: A Graphic History’, a graphic adaptation of the bestseller ‘Sapiens’ by renowned comics artists Daniel Casanave and David Vandermeulen. I have savoured every book by Harari, and the graphic novel is a unique way to make his work more accessible. Stories by Manto is a visually stunning publication where the author’s prolific fiction finds new expression through a fusion of timeless prose and captivating illustrations.

Among the memoirs, I enjoyed Aruna Roy’s ‘Personal is Political’ and Dorsey Nunn’s ‘What Kind of Bird Can’t Fly’. Both are by social activists I know personally and are backed by lifelong activism. Aruna’s memoir is the story of two parallel journeys — a fifty-year engagement with public action in India and a personal narrative that traces how the author has striven to convert her ideological convictions into practice. In Dorsey’s powerful memoir, he links the politics of ‘Black Power’ to the movements for Black lives and dignified reentry.