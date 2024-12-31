Cops behaved like supari killers, says BJP MLC CT Ravi

BENGALURU: BJP MLC CT Ravi on Monday accused police of acting like “supari killers under the directions of DyCM DK Shivakumar, minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and their henchmen” and attempting to eliminate him in a fake encounter.

Ravi and BJP leaders met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in Bengaluru on Monday, and submitted a memorandum demanding action against the police officers who arrested him in Belagavi on December 19 and drove him around all night, and senior officers responsible for it.

Ravi was arrested for allegedly making a derogatory remark against Hebbalkar. He has denied the charge. He urged the Governor to call for the DG&IGP’s clarification on the “entire episode of police atrocity and for being a silent spectator”.

He requested the Governor to direct the government to provide immediate additional security to him.

Ravi- Lakshmi issue should be put to rest: Basavaraj Horatti

HUBBALLI: Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti stated that the issue involving Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Legislative Council Member CT Ravi should have been resolved through a compromise.

“As the Chairman of the Legislative Council, I wish to resolve the case regarding the alleged offensive remark made by CT Ravi against Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and move forward. I even discussed this with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. However, since everyone remains firm on their respective stands, there is nothing I can do,” he said. Expressing his helplessness, he added, “The case has now turned political, and I cannot take sides against my conscience. When I sit in the Chair, I treat all members equally.”