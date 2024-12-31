Karnataka: Ticket inspector held for duping youths with false promises

BENGALURU: The Vijayanagar police arrested a chief ticket inspector from the South Western Railway for allegedly cheating youths by promising to help them pass various government examinations in exchange for money. The accused has been identified as Govindaraju (49), a resident of Naagarabhaavi.

The police said Govindaraju was arrested based on a tip-off about his fraudulent activities and a complaint filed by Police Sub-Inspector Bheemashankar. Upon interrogation, Govindaraju revealed that he contacted candidates who appeared for exams like KAS, PDO, Village Accountant, and others through middlemen.

He promised to help them pass the exams in exchange for money. The police also seized four mobile phones from him. Upon examining the devices, they discovered that Govindaraju demanded Rs 25 lakh to get through the PDO exam and Rs 50 lakh for the KAS prelims. He allegedly advised candidates to leave unknown questions blank, assuring them that the answers would be filled in later.

Additionally, Govindaraju had collected class 10 marks cards, graduation certificates, and cheques from candidates. The police uncovered evidence of 46 individuals, including their names, documents, and cheques, in his emails. Further, police sources said that Govindaraju has a history of involvement in similar cases, previously investigated by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police. Further investigations are on.