Sparkle the night away

BENGALURU: As the end of the year approaches, with a fresh new year right on its heels, Bengalureans are gearing up for 2025 with new resolutions, brand new calendars and planners, but before all that – preparing for New Year’s parties.

Whether your plans involve dancing the night away at one of the city’s many clubs or attending an elegant soiree, these fashion trends will make you look your best as the clock counts down to midnight.

Shine bright like a sequin

While muted and fresh colours have been in vogue all of this year, the city’s stylists, image consultants, and fashionistas all agree that it’s simply not good enough for the new year. Ditching subtlety for the night – many young people are opting for sequinned outfits and shiny fabrics. “You’ll see a lot of burgundy and black outfits adorned with sequins or Swarovski crystals.

Anything that catches the light and has that sparkly effect is perfect for the holidays,” says digital content creator Zohara Jamal, adding, “If you’re going for a full-on sparkly look, pairing it with satin is a great idea because it gives a rich look. If you’re wearing a sparkly skirt, you can balance it with a satin top, depending on your style preferences – a cowl neck, a strappy design, or even a long-sleeve blouse.”