Sparkle the night away

BENGALURU: As the end of the year approaches, with a fresh new year right on its heels, Bengalureans are gearing up for 2025 with new resolutions, brand new calendars and planners, but before all that – preparing for New Year’s parties.
Whether your plans involve dancing the night away at one of the city’s many clubs or attending an elegant soiree, these fashion trends will make you look your best as the clock counts down to midnight.
Shine bright like a sequin
While muted and fresh colours have been in vogue all of this year, the city’s stylists, image consultants, and fashionistas all agree that it’s simply not good enough for the new year. Ditching subtlety for the night – many young people are opting for sequinned outfits and shiny fabrics. “You’ll see a lot of burgundy and black outfits adorned with sequins or Swarovski crystals.
Anything that catches the light and has that sparkly effect is perfect for the holidays,” says digital content creator Zohara Jamal, adding, “If you’re going for a full-on sparkly look, pairing it with satin is a great idea because it gives a rich look. If you’re wearing a sparkly skirt, you can balance it with a satin top, depending on your style preferences – a cowl neck, a strappy design, or even a long-sleeve blouse.”
Apart from the typical sequinned tops, skirts and dresses, some stylish Gen-Zs are going for a quirky look with sequinned boy-shorts.“Sequinned boy shorts are a new trend – people can pair it up with jackets, blazers or trench coats which look really good. If you’re going for a black blazer, you can pair the shorts with a red or silver top and some heels. You can also pair them with a turtleneck with some jewellery to add oomph to the look. They’re a little difficult to style but look really quirky,” says stylist Jaya Kumari.
Classic and Elegant
If wearing super short sequinned shorts and channeling your inner disco ball feels too over the top, the city’s fashionistas have interesting ways of combining trends with classic elegance. “The Pantone colour of the year is Mocha Mousse, which is a rich shade of brown. Any variation of brown works really well this season – it’s like a spill of autumn into winter. It’s also incredibly versatile and pairs beautifully with colours like maroon, white, or black. One of my favourite combinations is maroon and beige – it looks elegant and sophisticated,” shares image consultant Bia Sandhu.
For fashion designer Michelle Salins, aside from going all out with sequins, they can also be incorporated in subtler ways. “We’ve been seeing a lot of jumpsuits happening recently, you can dress it up with a metallic belt, or someone who’s bold can carry a metallic jumpsuit, or even a fully sequinned green, royal blue, or black jumpsuit. She continues, “Monochromatic looks are always something that goes well with Indian women’s body sizes and silhouettes as most of us have smaller torsos.”