Bommanahalli BBMP zone: Six revenue officials suspended

BENGALURU: Six revenue officials from the Bommanahalli BBMP zone have been suspended for not acting against property tax defaulters and sealing their properties.

BBMP Revenue Commissioner Munish Moudgil recommended for a departmental inquiry against Revenue Deputy Commissioner of the zone, DK Babu.

Moudgil in his note stated, “DK Babu has not sealed a single building in the top-50 non-domestic buildings in the last two months.” As per reports, Assistant Revenue Officer Santosh from Begur sub-division failed to revise the property tax in one case and allegedly favoured the owner. He also failed to act against those owners who have tax arrears of over Rs 20 lakhs. Five other officials have also been suspended.