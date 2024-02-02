Not allowed liquor with ‘naati koli saaru’, Bengaluru man murders son

BENGALURU: Upset over not being allowed to have liquor with his favourite dish, ‘naati koli saaru’ (country chicken curry), a 58-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his son to death at their house on Kanakapura Road in Kanakapura Rural police station limits.

The accused, identified as Nagaraju alias Venkataraju alias Kodli, is reportedly in the habit of drinking, while eating non-vegetarian food. On Tuesday night, Nagaraju’s wife, Gowramma, had prepared his favourite chicken dish, ‘naati koli saaru’, with which he wanted to consume alcohol.

He asked his wife to arrange for the same, but their 33-year-old son, Govindaraju, stopped his mother, opposing his father’s drinking.

Frustrated, the accused slapped his son, who in turn retaliated by beating his father. Later, Nagaraju walked out of the house and returned late at night. When Govindaraju was asleep, Nagaraju took a stone and struck his head, before walking to the police station and surrendering.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am on Wednesday, while Govindaraju succumbed to his injuries around 3.45 pm. The victim was a fruit seller. Gowramma has filed a complaint, and the Kanakapura Rural police have taken Nagaraju into custody and registered a murder case.

“The complainant had to separate both her husband and son after they started fighting. The accused, who returned home at midnight, saw his son asleep and smashed his head with a stone. Gowramma, who heard screams, started shouting for help. The victim was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, and then to another hospital in Bengaluru. Since the doctors there said that the chances of survival were slim, the family again tried shifting him to another hospital in Harohalli. While being taken there, the victim breathed his last,” said an officer.

It may be noted that Nagaraju and Gowramma had another son, who had succumbed to cancer two years ago.