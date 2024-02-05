4,300 underprivileged students to be trained for competitive exams in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: While students in Karnataka struggle to prepare for competitive exams such as JEE Mains and Karnataka- Common Entrance Test, Physics Wallah (PW), an Edtech company has announced its partnership with the Department of Minority Welfare to empower students in the underprivileged bracket.

Through this partnership over 4,300 students from the science stream in grades 11 and 12, who are appearing for several entrances will be coached by specialised teachers.

Online classes will be conducted in 84 schools across the state with the integration of smart classrooms and customised batches. Students will be supported for doubt-solving and in-class assistance.