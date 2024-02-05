4,300 underprivileged students to be trained for competitive exams in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: While students in Karnataka struggle to prepare for competitive exams such as JEE Mains and Karnataka- Common Entrance Test, Physics Wallah (PW), an Edtech company has announced its partnership with the Department of Minority Welfare to empower students in the underprivileged bracket.
Through this partnership over 4,300 students from the science stream in grades 11 and 12, who are appearing for several entrances will be coached by specialised teachers.
Online classes will be conducted in 84 schools across the state with the integration of smart classrooms and customised batches. Students will be supported for doubt-solving and in-class assistance.
Additionally, 8 residential offline centres will have Physics Wallah teachers, who will train students from Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Koppal, Raichur and Dharwad.
This partnership by the government, intends to provide a two-year intensive training for students in pre-university residential colleges for minorities, focusing on key entrance examinations like NEET, JEE, and K-CET.
The schedule will include a mix of online and offline training sessions, ensuring accessibility and quality education for all students by Physics Wallah so that comprehensive training is provided in different centres.