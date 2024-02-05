Breaking barriers: The Void, an All-Woman Band from Bengaluru, rocks the Indian Music scene

BENGALURU: Despite the success of all-woman bands like the Spice Girls, Fifth Harmony, The Pussycat Dolls, and Black Pink, the music industry remains largely male-dominated, especially in the rock genre. Nowhere is this disparity more profound than in India, where women are forced to shy away from music due to a slew of factors.

Now, breaking stereotypes is The Void, an all-woman band from Mount Carmel College. They were in Thiruvananthapuram recently to enthral everyone at a concert.

The Void’s journey started in 2014 when its four members — Vinaya Grace Mary, Felsy Hubert Royer, Suvarna Magaji, and Liza Lyngdoh — met as part of the college basketball team.