Song, dance at Bengaluru airport divide netizens

Following the response on social media, the school later posted a video of a student dancing to a religious narrative which also received good response. The videos met with both praise and criticism.

Former MLA CT Ravi posted it on X saying, “Salute our Nari Shakti for proudly displaying Santana Dharma and its glorious culture.” Some posted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the thread below the videos while a few stated that ‘Ram Rajya’ has arrived.

Objections were spelt out by a few over the sound, particularly since Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is a ‘silent’ airport, which means passengers will be provided a noise-free and peaceful travel experience.

Rohit Jain posted: “Good so next time this is done by minorities don’t cy. They will also make sure to show their culture…” An X handle under the name Gemini said, “You don’t have to create noise in an airport, and that is nothing to be proud of. And there are many things to be proud of other than your religion. Get a lift bhakta.”

A few handles even called for the arrest of the performers for creating a public nuisance. Sunil Menon posted: “..if this is allowed at airports then all religions will do the same ... domestic and international travellers will burst our ear drums.