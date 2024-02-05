Woman rider, son fall off bike after man punches her in Bengaluru, snatches gold chain

Monisha, a resident of Sompura in Nelamangala, was returning with her son, Sevanth Gowda, from her mother’s house in Marasandra, near Chikka Madhure, just after 5pm. Monisha, a homemaker, lost her husband recently and has two sons.

Monisha told TNIE that she was unable to come out of the trauma after the incident. “The road is not used by many motorists due to potholes. The accused was riding towards me in a dangerous manner. Just as he came near my two-wheeler, he punched my helmet so that I lost balance and fell from my vehicle. While falling, I was holding my son. For a few seconds, I didn’t realise his intention. He stopped the bike and ran towards me. I was under the impression that he was coming to help me. Instead, he snatched my gold chain worth about Rs 2 lakh and sped away. Though I shouted for help, there was nobody on the road,” Monisha said.

She managed to reach home with her son and filed a police complaint. In shock, she did not have the presence of mind to look at the registration number of the miscreant’s bike.

“We are yet to arrest the accused. There are no CCTVs on the stretch and the robber must have known this. We are checking CCTVs in the vicinity, hoping to get some clues,” said an officer who is on the investigation team.