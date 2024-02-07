Bengaluru: In five hours hours, over 9 kg of smuggled gold recovered at KIA

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bengaluru, have seized over 9 kg of smuggled gold in three different cases in a record 5 hours at the city’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Six Indian nationals, including a woman, have been arrested.

According to informed sources, DRI officials recovered 3.75kg of foreign origin (FO) gold bar on February 1 after rummaging a flight from Sharjah.

“The contraband was concealed inside bags in the luggage cabin above the seats,” added the sources.

In the second case, DRI officials intercepted two passengers arriving from Kuala Lumpur on a Malaysia Airlines flight.

“Gold in paste form weighing 2,854 g worth Rs 1.55 crore was found concealed in their socks. The two passengers have been arrested,” added sources.