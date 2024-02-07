Novel approach for early detection of Parkinson’s disease

BENGALURU: A study conducted by MedGenome, a genomics company in South Asia, along with Parkinson’s Research Alliance of India (PRAI), has found that the rare genetic variations along with common variants derived through polygenic risk score (PRS) can detect Young Onset of Parkinson’s Disease (YOPD).

This is the first of a kind study conducted in the country aimed to initiate a population-based genetic analysis of YOPD. Over 1,000 patients from across the country were part of the study.

The report was published in the July 2022 edition of the Advanced Biology journal with 100 whole genomes of Parkinson’s Disease patients. The new study validates the knowledge along with the new findings on the genetics of Parkinson’s disease, published in the Movement Disorders.

The research paper investigates genetic variations associated with YOPD in the Indian population. The study validates existing findings from European populations and identifies major genetic mutations in the genes.