Foods that heal

BENGALURU: Arthritis, a condition characterised by inflammation and stiffness in the joints, can significantly impact one’s quality of life. While there are medications available to manage symptoms, incorporating certain foods into the diet can help alleviate arthritic pain naturally. The best kind of diet that one can follow is the anti-inflammatory diet.
An anti-inflammatory diet focuses on incorporating foods that help reduce inflammation in the body, which is linked to various chronic diseases and conditions, including arthritis, heart disease, and autoimmune disorders.
This dietary approach emphasises whole, nutrient-dense foods such as fruits, vegetables, fatty fish, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats like olive oil. These foods are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to possess anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, an anti-inflammatory diet limits or avoids processed foods, refined sugars, trans fats, and excessive alcohol, which can contribute to inflammation.
By adopting an anti-inflammatory diet, individuals can support their overall health and well-being, reduce the risk of chronic disease, and promote a balanced inflammatory response within the body.
Foods that can help with arthritic pain
Leafy Greens: Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens are packed with antioxidants that combat inflammation.
Berries: Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries contain compounds that may help reduce inflammation. They are rich in antioxidants, which can aid in overall joint health.
Turmeric: Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, is known for its potent anti-inflammatory properties. Adding turmeric to the meals may provide relief from arthritic pain.
Ginger: Another spice with anti-inflammatory effects, ginger can help alleviate symptoms. Whether consumed fresh or in cooking, ginger is a versatile ingredient that can be easily incorporated into the diet.
Nuts and Seeds: Walnuts, almonds, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids that can improve joint health.
Olive Oil: Extra virgin olive oil contains oleocanthal, a compound with anti-properties similar to ibuprofen. Incorporating olive oil can help ease arthritic pain.
Green Tea: Rich in polyphenols and antioxidants, drinking green tea regularly may help reduce arthritis-related inflammation and pain.
Pineapple: Bromelain, an enzyme possessing anti-inflammatory properties, is present in pineapples. Fresh pineapple may provide relief from arthritis symptoms.
While these foods can help alleviate arthritic pain, it’s essential to maintain a balanced diet and consult with a healthcare professional to develop a personalised nutrition plan.
(The writer is chief wellness officer, Kshemavana)