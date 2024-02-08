Foods that heal

BENGALURU: Arthritis, a condition characterised by inflammation and stiffness in the joints, can significantly impact one’s quality of life. While there are medications available to manage symptoms, incorporating certain foods into the diet can help alleviate arthritic pain naturally. The best kind of diet that one can follow is the anti-inflammatory diet.

An anti-inflammatory diet focuses on incorporating foods that help reduce inflammation in the body, which is linked to various chronic diseases and conditions, including arthritis, heart disease, and autoimmune disorders.

This dietary approach emphasises whole, nutrient-dense foods such as fruits, vegetables, fatty fish, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats like olive oil. These foods are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to possess anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, an anti-inflammatory diet limits or avoids processed foods, refined sugars, trans fats, and excessive alcohol, which can contribute to inflammation.

By adopting an anti-inflammatory diet, individuals can support their overall health and well-being, reduce the risk of chronic disease, and promote a balanced inflammatory response within the body.