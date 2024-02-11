7 arrested over electrocution of 10-year-old in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Varthur police, investigating the electrocution of 10-year-old Manya Damerla in the swimming pool area of Prestige Lakeside Habitat, off Varthur-Gunjur Road, have arrested seven persons, including the president of the flat owners’ association. It may be recalled that Manya was reportedly electrocuted, when she came in contact with a live wire in the swimming pool area, between 7.40 pm and 7.50 pm on December 28 last year. She was immediately rushed to hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Manya’s father Rajesh Kumar Damerla, Founder Director and CEO of DLK Megamart Private Limited, had filed a complaint, seeking action against the concerned. The Varthur police have registered a case of culpable homicide, not amounting to murder, under Section 304 of the IPC against the seven accused.

“Our investigation reveals that the apartment complex maintenance personnel and the electricity vendors were aware of the faulty electric work in the pool area. The seven accused were arrested on Friday evening and remanded to judicial custody. Besides the president of the flat owners’ association, the others who are arrested are those in charge of swimming pool maintenance, electricity vendors and procurement management services,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) Shivakumar Gunare said.