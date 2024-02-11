Bengaluru: Woman killed 50m away from home

BENGALURU: A 62-year-old woman died on the spot in a hit-and-run incident on Mahalakshmi Layout Road, under the Mahalakshmi Metro station, around 5.45 am on Saturday. The incident occurred just 50 metres from her house. The woman, identified as PS Asha Rani, was a resident of Mahalakshmipuram. She was crossing the road to get to the bus stop, to travel to Srirangapatna for the last rites of a relative, at the time of the accident.

After the mishap, the victim is said to have called her daughter, asking her for help, but by the time the latter arrived, the victim had breathed her last on the road. It is learnt that the victim could not find any help due to less movement of the public and motorists in those early hours. Asha was staying with her daughter and son-in-law. She wanted to board a bus at the Mahalakshmipuram bus stand.

The police shifted the victim to a private hospital nearby, where she was declared brought dead. “Asha was alone at the time of the accident. She has been run over by a car and efforts are on to trace the vehicle and its driver. She was staying at her daughter’s house, which is just 50 metres away from the accident spot,” DCP (Traffic North) Siri Gowri said.