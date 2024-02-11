Traffic to be allowed in Bengaluru's Cubbon on all Saturdays

BENGALURU: The Horticulture Department, in an order on February 8, has permitted vehicular movement inside Cubbon Park on second and fourth Saturdays on a trial basis for three months. Previously, traffic was prohibited on these days. While the city traffic police view this as a solution, citizens expressed outrage at the decision’s unilateral nature, advocating for a vehicle-free park.

“To ensure public convenience and facilitate smooth traffic flow, vehicles will be permitted to enter Cubbon Park from the High Court to Siddalingaiah Circle and vice versa on the second and fourth Saturdays, as a trial measure for three months,” the order stated.

During a meeting convened on January 24 by the Chief Secretary, MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), suggested that permitting traffic within Cubbon Park would alleviate congestion on surrounding roads, as there is sufficient space within the park for vehicular movement, the order said. Priya Chetty Rajgopal, founder, Heritage Beku, a citizens group that aims to preserve Bengaluru’s culture and heritage said, “Cubbon Park serves as a vital lung space within the city. While Lalbagh, another comparable green area, can operate without vehicular traffic, why can’t Cubbon Park enjoy the same privilege?”

With officials focus on promoting ‘Brand Bengaluru’, prioritising vehicles over citizens contradicts the very essence of this concept as this decision has been made without consulting the citizens, she added. Divye Karde, a member of Bengaluru Skaters, said “Cubbon Park remains the sole place in the city where urban skating, serving as an eco-friendly mode of transport, thrives.” While the park has an existing prohibition on photography and camera usage, this new order is controversial and poses an even graver threat, potentially jeopardising the park’s air quality and delicate ecosystem, he added.