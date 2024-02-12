Accused in chain-snatching case nabbed after 24 years in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An accused in a chain-snatching case, who was absconding for 24 years, was arrested by Jayanagar police. Police said in 1998, Gulab Khan, alias Gullu, was arrested after he was involved a chain-snatching case, and was released on bail. After his release, the case was shifted to the second Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court but ever since, he did not appear for any hearings.

The court issued summons, warrants and proclamations, and the case was pending for about 24 years.