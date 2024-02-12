Accused in chain-snatching case nabbed after 24 years in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An accused in a chain-snatching case, who was absconding for 24 years, was arrested by Jayanagar police. Police said in 1998, Gulab Khan, alias Gullu, was arrested after he was involved a chain-snatching case, and was released on bail. After his release, the case was shifted to the second Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court but ever since, he did not appear for any hearings.
The court issued summons, warrants and proclamations, and the case was pending for about 24 years.
Following proclamation orders, police started gathering information of his whereabouts and got information that Gullu was residing in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district. Based on credible information, police raided his residence in Tilak Nagar around 4am on February 3, and found that Gullu had been working with Kanakapura Town Municipality on contract basis.
Gullu was 22 years old when he committed the offence, and is 46 years old now. He was sent to judicial custody, police added. During questioning, Gullu admitted to his involvement in the crime and that he was absconding. Police used fingerprint verification to check if he had committed any other offences but found no case registered against him, a police officer said.