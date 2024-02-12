Bengaluru Torpedoes' coach David Lee confident ahead of prime volleyball league

BENGALURU: It is always intriguing for any sport-lover to know about a conversation between sports legends. David Lee, the coach for Bengaluru Torpedoes, the city’s official volleyball team, who caught up with Sunil Chettri, captain of Bangalore FC – just before facing the Chennai team at Sree Kanteerava Stadium recently – reveals that it was about knowing more about each’s sport.

“Sunil Chettri was very nice. He wants to come to one of our training sessions as he loved volleyball as a kid. To which I said, ‘You want to come to my training? I will put you through one intense session’,” says a Lee in a playful tone.

When we catch up with Lee, it’s a day off from training for the upcoming Prime Volleyball League on Feb 14, happening in Chennai. The stress is just setting in along with the season. “It’s exciting, but also very stressful. Our pre-season is going great. Our team looks much better than the last season, a better defensive and all-round team in general. We got a few upgrades from the foreign players but I’m excited to see what we can do this season,” explains Lee.