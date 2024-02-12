Tenants dupe 70-year-old woman, transfer property through ‘gift deed’ in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Taking advantage of a helpless 70-year-old woman afflicted with multiple ailments, a couple and another woman allegedly got her two-storey house transferred to their name through a ‘gift deed’ by taking her signatures on the pretext of getting her a Rs 30,000 per month widow pension.

The house belonged to Nirmala, a resident of HRBR Layout. The site was allotted by the Bangalore Development Authority to her husband, who passed away intestate. Nirmala, suffering from age-related ailments and having lost two of her three children, alleged that one K Sarah (27), and her husband Mohan Babu, entered into an oral agreement with her, securing the ground floor of the building for a monthly rent of Rs 15,000 and remitting an advance of Rs 70,000.

In the complaint lodged with the Banasawadi police recently, Nirmala alleged that she learnt from her neighbours that the accused had purportedly manipulated documents of her property. Apprising her second son and daughter-in-law of the situation, she alleged that the accused, on the pretext of helping her get a widow pension amounting to Rs 30,000 per month, obtained her signature on undisclosed documents. They also fabricated a gift deed in their favour, ostensibly aiming to divest Nirmala of her property.

Sensing trouble, Sarah and another accused Leema (49), residing at Sampanha Layout on Kammanahalli Main Road, approached a city court seeking anticipatory bail, claiming that the allegations were false, but admitted that they had the gift deed.