Thief snatches mangalsutra on board Chamundi Express

BENGALURU: A happy shopping outing in Bengaluru turned into misery for a family after a robber brandished a small knife and snatched a gold mangalsutra worth Rs 3 lakh from the mother when they were returning to their hometown Mysuru. The incident happened on board the Chamundi Express on Saturday night.

N Manjula (52) sustained minor injuries on her neck after the robber snapped the chain with the knife and jumped out of the train near Jnanabharati railway station. The mangalsutra and pendants weigh nearly 50gm.

Reliving the nightmare, Manjula’s daughter Nishkala Gowda, a homemaker, told TNIE, “I boarded the Chamundi Express at 6.15pm from Majestic station (KSR Bengaluru) with my mother and two sisters. We had reserved tickets and were seated near the door of coach D2. We had gone to Bengaluru from our residence at Nazarbad in Mysuru, to shop for a cousin who is getting married.”