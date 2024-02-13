Comedian Sonu Venugopal: Standing out

“What’s cool about it is that it has Hindi, English and Kannada lineups. So the audience can expect a range of topics and emotions, that cater to all age groups. This is partly why I like doing lineups. For the audience, it’s like a movie – they’ll get a bit of this and a bit of that,” says Venugopal, who was recently spotted in Aachar & Co.

Known for her comedy, delivered in an authentic north Karnataka dialect, one of the key reasons for Venugopal’s popularity has been her unconventional approach. “My goal in comedy was not just to stand out. It was important for me to address the stereotypes, especially regarding north Karnataka, which is misrepresented in popular Kannada culture.

Apart from that, Kannada – particularly, the north Karnataka dialect – is what I speak at home, so it made it easy for me to articulate myself,” she says, adding, “About seven or eight years ago, the Kannada comedy scene was predominantly led by older comedians, like Pranesh sir. There was a lack of younger voices, someone who could talk about modern dating or corporate life.”

Meanwhile, through her comedy special Punyakoti, Venugopal has gone beyond Bengaluru, garnering acclaim from across the world.

Despite her initial ‘self-doubt’, her shows in England last year exceeded her expectations. “It’s not that Kannada comics haven’t ventured here before, but this was a ticketed show. Typically, a Kannada Sangha might invite you, for a specific event. But ticketed shows garner people who are genuinely interested in standup,” says Venugopal, who is getting ready for her shows in Australia in April.

(SoTruly Indian Comedy Festival will be held on Feb 17 & 18, 2pm onwards at Good Shepherd Auditorium, Museum Road. Tickets priced at `299 on bookmyshow.com)