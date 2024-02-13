Woman dies by suicide over husband’s affair in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old mother of a one-year-old boy died by suicide at her house over her husband’s alleged illicit affair. The incident happened in RG Nagar police station limits on Sunday.

The police have identified the victim as Kavya from Kunigal in Tumakuru. Based on a complaint by Kavya’s parents, the police detained Kavya’s husband Praveen and his parents. The victim hanged herself at her husband’s house near Mohan Theatre. It is said that Kavya and her husband fought often over his alleged affair.

Husband, an engineer, was unemployed

Praveen was an engineer, but was not working. The victim’s parents are said to have confronted him about the affair. The police had a tough time while detaining the suspects as the victim’s relatives tried to attack them. Further investigations are on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).