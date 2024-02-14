BBMP sealed Mall owned by producer Rockline Venkatesh over tax dues

BENGALURU: Cracking a whip against tax defaulters like mall owners over the non payment of due taxes, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday sealed Rockline Mall owned by famed producer Rockline Venkatesh. With this, BBMP indicated that more such malls in the city will be under its radar soon.

According to officials from BBMP revenue division, the Mall situated at Dasarahalli Zone, has an outstanding due of Rs. 11.51 crores which has been pending from 2011 to 2022-23.

"We had sent the demand notice for payment of outstanding tax but tax due was not paid, hence we were directed to seal the building," said a senior revenue official.

To ensure there is no altercation during the process, the Rock Line Mall was cordoned off using sufficient manpower including BBMP marshalls under the Dasarahalli zone senior officers.

Dasarahalli Zonal Commissioner Preeti Gehlot, Zonal Joint Commissioner Balasekhar, Dasarahalli Zonal Officers, Revenue Officers, Police Staff, Marshals and other officers were present at the spot.