Mysuru, Nandi Hills top weekend getaway spots for Bengalureans: Aggregator

BENGALURU: Uber released its annual travel index ‘Riding with Intercity’, encapsulating key trends linked to outstation travel in India, on Tuesday.

Indians made the most of their weekends by taking to travel - as most intercity trips were booked on Saturdays, followed by Sundays and Fridays, signalling a clear trend highlighting weekend outstation travel, a release stated.

“2023 saw the highest ever intercity trips booked on the Uber platform, buoyed by a sharp rise in leisure and religious travel in the country, and backed by marked improvement in road infrastructure.

The rapid pace of development of the national and state highway networks in India over the past few years has significantly reduced travel times, while also making road commutes more comfortable. These factors resulted in a trend where more people have been opting to cover longer distances by road,” the release added.

As per the report, Bengalureans chose Mysuru and Nandi Hills as their favourite weekend getaway spots while Mumbai-Pune, Delhi-Agra and Bengaluru-Kolar were the top 3 intercity routes in India.