Toddler run over by truck in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A one-and-half-year-old girl died on the spot after she came under the wheels of a heavy truck at a concrete block making factory in Electronics City traffic police station limits on Tuesday morning. The parents of the victim, who are labourers at the factory, had left the child unattended.

The victim identified as Swapna M, a native of Kushtagi, was playing when the incident occurred. The truck had come to load concrete blocks and the driver was unable to spot the child, and she was run over.

The incident happened at 8.45 am at RR Layout in Mylasandra on the Koppa-Begur Road. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and a case has been registered.