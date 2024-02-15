Battling the big C 'cancer'

BENGALURU: In a world where health is wealth, vigilance against cancer reigns supreme. With news of King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis making headlines, the pressing need to understand and combat the risks of the male population towards the disease has never been more urgent.
From prostate to lung cancer alike, recognising the signs, symptoms, and crucial preventive measures is imperative to overall wellness.
Risks You Need to Understand
Men are susceptible to a variety of cancer types, each influenced by its array of risk factors. Prostate cancer is one of the most common among men, often occurring in increasing severity with age. Yet alongside it, lung cancer ranks highly and is often connected to smoking habits and/or exposure to harmful pollutants. Though rarely occurring, testicular cancer primarily affects young men. Furthermore, colorectal cancer, skin cancer and following a cancer diagnosis, melanoma skin cancer is also prevalent among males.
Recognising Signs
As with most cancers, early detection provides the optimal conditions for successful cancer treatment. Men must therefore educate themselves about the tell-tale signs and symptoms; for prostate cancer, this may include blood in the urine, frequent urination, or discomfort in the pelvic region while lung cancer often presents as chest pain, persistent coughing, or unexplained weight loss. Testicular cancer, in turn, may include a lump or swelling in the testicles, which men would notice if they perhaps were in the habit of doing testicular self-examinations. Changes in existing moles or lesions, particularly new ones, should set off warning bells about melanoma and of course, colorectal cancer may be suggested if a man has noticed blood in his stool or has had unusual changes in bowel habits. Lastly, blood in the urine may be indicative of bladder cancer.
Embracing a Healthy Lifestyle
Living healthfully to prevent cancer is not so different from living healthfully in general. Aim to be physically active throughout the week with activities such as walking in a park or working out with a friend; filling your meals with plant foods like colourful fruits and veggies, lean protein, and whole grains with fibre; staying well-hydrated; getting quality sleep; and chilling out with deep breaths, meditation, or activities you love.
Staying Vigilant
Aside from adopting a healthy lifestyle, be sure to stay vigilant. Regular health checkups and screenings by a healthcare professional can catch cancer in its earliest stages when treatment is most effective. If you notice any troubling symptoms or changes in your body, you should discuss these with your healthcare professional. Health is the greatest asset one could have, and protecting it means making wise choices that help safeguard it as much as possible.
(The writer is consultant and head - surgical oncology, SPARSH Hospital)