Battling the big C 'cancer'

BENGALURU: In a world where health is wealth, vigilance against cancer reigns supreme. With news of King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis making headlines, the pressing need to understand and combat the risks of the male population towards the disease has never been more urgent.

From prostate to lung cancer alike, recognising the signs, symptoms, and crucial preventive measures is imperative to overall wellness.

Risks You Need to Understand

Men are susceptible to a variety of cancer types, each influenced by its array of risk factors. Prostate cancer is one of the most common among men, often occurring in increasing severity with age. Yet alongside it, lung cancer ranks highly and is often connected to smoking habits and/or exposure to harmful pollutants. Though rarely occurring, testicular cancer primarily affects young men. Furthermore, colorectal cancer, skin cancer and following a cancer diagnosis, melanoma skin cancer is also prevalent among males.