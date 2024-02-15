Managing epilepsy

BENGALURU: Approximately 50 million individuals are affected by epilepsy globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Due to a lack of knowledge, people often fail to take care of those with this condition. To address this, International Epilepsy Day is observed on the second Monday of February.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterised by recurrent seizures. Uncontrollable jerking, shaking movements, loss of consciousness, confusion, sudden falls, staring spells, and difficulty in speaking are the symptoms.

The causes of epilepsy include genetic factors, brain injury or infection, abnormal brain development, brainumours, stroke or other vascular diseases, and exposure to toxins or substances that affect the brain. The cause of epilepsy depends on the age of onset of seizures. For example, perinatal injury, respiratory distress, hypoglycemia, hypocalcemia, brain infections, and haemorrhage are common causes in newborns, while febrile seizures are common in preschool children.