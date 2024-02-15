New signal-based trains to be operated with drivers initially: BMRCL

BENGALURU: A month after the four-year deadline expired for the Rs 1,578 crore contract to supply 216 coaches (36 train sets) for Bengaluru Metro by China’s state-owned firm, the first set of six coaches for a driverless train rolled into Hebbagodi depot on trailers Wednesday between 3 am and 3.30 am.

It began its journey from Shanghai port three weeks ago and reached here via Chennai.

Their arrival was greeted with euphoria by netizens based in Bengaluru all infrastructure for the 19.15-km R V Road-Bommasandra line via Electronic City and Central Silk Board is ready but cannot be utilized as it requires these special coaches.

In the initial stage, BMRCL plans to operate the trains with Train Operators steering them only. “It is a cumbersome process to get permission to operate the trains driverless. We will start off the trains with drivers but will gradually switch over the signal-based operations,” said a top official.