Swipe fatigue, divorce parties: Welcome to love in real life

Fatigue, and more fatigue

There was a time not long ago when the depiction of love was quite straightforward: girl meets boy, they fall for each other and live happily ever after – or so we assumed. Aside from having a love triangle or family pressure here and there, it seemed to be an open and shut case. But in the last decade, the proliferation of dating apps has redefined the landscape of love and companionship.

At the same time, a certain fatigue seems to have set in when it comes to looking for a potential partner, especially on apps. “There’s a lot of fatigue, especially after the pandemic. These dating apps offer too many choices. At the end of the day, you’re not going to decide until you meet them in real life. And then it might be completely different,” says Ashwini Jaisim, founder of The Singles Club India.

Abrar Basith, organiser of singles’ mixers from 2020, agrees that there is evident exhaustion from endless swiping on dating apps. “The fatigue is real. I will just quote an attendee – she said being on dating apps is like having a bad part-time job,” says Basith with a laugh. He further adds, “The fact that profiles need to be boosted has also made these apps very expensive. Another fundamental issue is the lack of equal ratio of men and women; and fake identities creating a huge amount of trust deficit. People are getting jaded because they are spending more time online on dating apps than actually going out and meeting people.”