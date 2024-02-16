Bengaluru: Assaulted duo from Kerala found to be drug peddlers

BENGALURU: Two persons from Kerala, who were beaten up by a six-member gang near Wipro Gate on Sarjapur Road on Sunday, were found to be drug peddlers.

They were attacked over the sale of MDMA crystals. The gang owed them money. They attacked the duo for asking them to pay their money.

The police, who were tipped off about the attack, found the victims, S Shiju, 25, from Kollam, and Donal Wilson, 27, from Thrissur, to be drug peddlers. They were arrested while trying to sell MDMA crystals near Muthanallur Cross at Varthur.

The police have taken a complaint from them against the gang members. The police suspect that the gang members could also be drug peddlers.

Shiju and Wilson reportedly came to Bengaluru three months ago in search of jobs and rented a house at Varthur. They soon joined a bike taxi aggregator. Unable to make ends meet, they started selling drugs in and around Marathahalli.

During interrogation, Shiju and Wilson revealed that they were attacked by their friend Sanju and five others. Shiju and Wilson, who went to sell drugs near Wipro Gate, saw Sanju there and asked him to pay money for the drugs he had purchased from them. Enraged by this, Sanju and his associates attacked Shiju and Wilson.

“Shiju and Wilson were arrested on a tip-off that they were selling drugs near a hotel at Muthanallur Cross on Sarjapur-Marathahalli road on Sunday evening. After their arrest, the duo reported about the attack on them. We have recovered two grams of MDMA crystals and two mobile phones worth Rs 35,000 from them. A search is on for Sanju and other accused,” said a police officer who is part of the investigation.